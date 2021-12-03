Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Drops By 33.1%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 550,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,964,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 1,468,958 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 301,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC lowered Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SMTS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 372,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Sierra Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

