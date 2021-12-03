Oikos Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $12,409.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00070812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00093026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.71 or 0.07846801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,438.49 or 0.99845198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002745 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

