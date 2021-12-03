ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $202,836.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 157.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 48% against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $709,313.01 and approximately $202,836.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00240699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 485,913,599 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

