Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $584,783.39 and approximately $119,735.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,521.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,227.36 or 0.07898463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.74 or 0.00352647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.10 or 0.01003527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00084214 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00415732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.19 or 0.00381504 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

