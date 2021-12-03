Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.10. Mitek Systems also reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. 419,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,942. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $51,143.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,631 shares of company stock worth $629,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $15,949,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 499.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,012 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 96.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 400,928 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,176,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

