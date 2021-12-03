Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.37 and the highest is $3.38. ArcelorMittal reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,777.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $13.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $13.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $15.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,008. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

