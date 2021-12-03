CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.87. 5,690,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.70.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

