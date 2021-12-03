CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CVS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.87. 5,690,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.70.
In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
