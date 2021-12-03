Insider Buying: Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director David K. Skidmore acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 155,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.74. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sunoco by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sunoco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sunoco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.