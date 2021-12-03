Insider Selling: OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells 3,629 Shares of Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.42. 170,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,291. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.51.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OneSpan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 187,901 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 66,606 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

