Insider Selling: Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) COO Erin Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $13,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Erin Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Erin Jones sold 1,000 shares of Gritstone bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $11,140.00.

NASDAQ GRTS traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,642. The company has a market capitalization of $787.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 147.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 352.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 1,090,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

