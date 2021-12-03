Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,330,092 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,834,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330,092 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $380,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 291.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $321.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

