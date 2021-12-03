Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Up 40.0% in November

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 43.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ashford during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford by 122.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AINC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 18,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,775. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

