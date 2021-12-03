Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.72. 982,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,252. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

