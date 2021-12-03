$70.05 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will post sales of $70.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $288.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $293.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $332.97 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $348.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYPS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

MYPS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 709,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

