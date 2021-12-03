Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 691,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSMT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 676,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,638. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $67.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

