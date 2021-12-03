Aigang (AIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,046.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $13,046.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aigang has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00240699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

