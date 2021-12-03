Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Hits $98,600.90 on Top Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $98,600.90 or 1.84227259 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unisocks has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Unisocks has a market cap of $29.78 million and $36,810.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00240699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

