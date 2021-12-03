Terracoin (TRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $565,235.83

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $565,235.83 and $619.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,521.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.10 or 0.01003527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00266369 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00032696 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

