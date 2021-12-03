Analysts Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce $50.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $50.30 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $29.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $206.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $206.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $229.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

ABST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 3,399.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 492,860 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Absolute Software by 48.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABST traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 381,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,842. The company has a market capitalization of $422.98 million, a PE ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.