Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.5% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $391.43 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

