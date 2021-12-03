Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.660 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $576.00.

NYSE PANW traded down $14.44 on Friday, hitting $520.86. 1,906,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $296.92 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

