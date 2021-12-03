Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 21,300 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $287,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $252,268.80.

On Friday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $949,385.25.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $246,350.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $390,336.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35.

PARR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 368,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,576. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $814.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 253.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $184,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

