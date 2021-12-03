Insider Selling: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LOB traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. 500,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 743,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3,163.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 205,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 199,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after buying an additional 176,566 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

