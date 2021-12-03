Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,842 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $1,274,770.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,265,676.30.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $1,304,918.16.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $1,242,025.84.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $1,258,771.08.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $1,243,950.12.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,227,613.38.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.62.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,221,454.78.

IBKR traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.91. 1,022,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

