Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CEO Sells 26,250 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.41. 10,360,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,534,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

