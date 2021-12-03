Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $216.72. 1,269,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,672,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.31 and a 200-day moving average of $225.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $182.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

