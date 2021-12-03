Corra.Finance (CORA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39,071.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00003921 BTC on exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $39,071.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00063418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00070616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00093152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.42 or 0.07810933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,862.57 or 1.00375803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CORAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.