COVA Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $358,792.82 and $15,036.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVA has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00043706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00241583 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

