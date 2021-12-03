Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 238,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

MSBI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $24.11. 1,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,703. The firm has a market cap of $530.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

