MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 627,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $518.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.15. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $3,072,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.