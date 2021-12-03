Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $106.20 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $106.20 or 0.00197913 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $23.79 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.43 or 0.00636264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00065873 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 394,803,237 coins and its circulating supply is 223,961,395 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AVAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.