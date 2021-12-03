Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Tops $560,413.91

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 36.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Stipend has a total market cap of $560,413.91 and approximately $56.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 201.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,735.90 or 0.98276202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00058780 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00313448 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.80 or 0.00478558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00197931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00010281 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001657 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,877,455 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

