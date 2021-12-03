Financial Review: Optibase (OBAS) vs. Its Rivals

Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Optibase to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase 22.85% 3.77% 1.40% Optibase Competitors -5.91% 13.29% 3.04%

This table compares Optibase and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million $6.43 million 17.58 Optibase Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 4.16

Optibase’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Optibase has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase’s peers have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Optibase and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase Competitors 309 968 1179 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Optibase’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Optibase has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Optibase peers beat Optibase on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

