The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6958 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.43. 2,001,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,845. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. The firm has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

