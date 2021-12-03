Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.

NAN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 20,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,227. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

