Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CHY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 8,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,611. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.