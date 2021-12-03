Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of CHY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 8,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,611. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $17.09.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
