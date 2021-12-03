Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.
JCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,692. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.
About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.
