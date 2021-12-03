Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

JCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,692. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

