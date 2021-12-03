North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 1,138 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock opened at $312.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $869.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

