Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $316.06 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

