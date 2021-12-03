Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $446.02 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.41. The stock has a market cap of $420.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

