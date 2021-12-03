Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Spectrum Brands (SPB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB):

11/17/2021 – Spectrum Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Spectrum Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to a robust sales trend, which was retained in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite the earnings miss, sales not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Continued strength in the global pet care category and Global Productivity Improvement Plan has been growth drivers. Management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company also expects the second half of fiscal 2022 to witness improved year-over-year results from the first half. However, the company has been witnessing dismal margins stemming from elevated freight and raw-material costs. This led to a bottom-line decline in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also highlighted that inflation pressure is expected to be more pronounced in the first half of 2022.”

11/15/2021 – Spectrum Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/15/2021 – Spectrum Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Spectrum Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $113.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Spectrum Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

11/9/2021 – Spectrum Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the pas three months, thanks to improved top and the bottom line results in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from higher investments in marketing and advertising along with product launches. Favorable volumes and productivity, as well as strength across all segments also aided results. Continued strength in the global pet care category has been a growth driver. It is on track with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan. Management retained the fiscal 2021 view. However, the company posted sales and earnings miss in the quarter. Inflationary cost pressures, driven by transport and commodity costs, resulted in gross margin contraction. Higher SG&A expense on increased volume, advertising and marketing costs, and incentive and distribution expense, remain concerning.”

10/4/2021 – Spectrum Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Spectrum Brands have risen in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near term. Despite of the improved top and the bottom line results in third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s lower-than-expected performance hurt investors’ sentiment. Elevated inflationary pressure, driven by transportation and commodity costs, acted as deterrents. This resulted in gross margin contraction. Higher SG&A expense owing to increased volumes, rise in advertising and marketing costs, and elevated incentive and distribution expense, also remain concerning. However, favorable volumes and productivity, as well as solid performance across all segments aided results. Continued strength in the global pet care category has been a growth driver. It is also on track with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan.”

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 35,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.33 and a one year high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

