Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Increases By 35.6%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.1 days.

GMVHF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. 2,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400. Entain has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMVHF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

