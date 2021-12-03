Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Expands By 36.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 866.0 days.
OTCMKTS HUSQF remained flat at $$14.89 during trading hours on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.