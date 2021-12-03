Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Expands By 36.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 866.0 days.

OTCMKTS HUSQF remained flat at $$14.89 during trading hours on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

