Brokerages Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target at $57.03

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. 1,341,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,456,043. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.