CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.5-412.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.06 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Summit Insights boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.79.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $12.84 on Friday, reaching $196.51. The company had a trading volume of 527,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,267. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.45 and its 200 day moving average is $251.80. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $155.54 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of -233.58 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

