Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.59 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.510 EPS.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 114,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.75.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

