SHPING Price Up 0.2% This Week (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. SHPING has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $66,949.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00241122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,149,778 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

