Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.43 Million

Brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report sales of $23.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.45 million and the lowest is $23.40 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $92.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at $25,662,438.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $369,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,672 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 49,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

