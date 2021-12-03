Brokerages Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post $54.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.64 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $50.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $221.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.54 million to $237.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $206.90 million, with estimates ranging from $183.37 million to $234.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

TVTX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.68. 14,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

