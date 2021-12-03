Analysts Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the lowest is $4.46 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GAP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GAP by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 222,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. 761,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,440,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

